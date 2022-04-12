Letter: President BIden

Is there anything we should all be able to agree on? I suggest it is that we can all recognize human decency shown by other people. You say thank you when a door is held for you. We wave thank you when another driver lets you into a lane. You admire the efforts of others to overcome adversity and inclination to do for others. In President Biden those qualities are his actual life story. Agree or not with his policies. His humanity is on display. And can be seen. And admired. By everyone. Including all those who still worship at the Temple of Trump.