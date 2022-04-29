Letter: President Biden's Leadership and Ukraine

Re: the April 13 letter "Invasion of Ukraine"

There are more valid reasons besides President Biden's supposed weakness that explain Putin's delay in attacking Ukraine until President Trump was out of office.

Trump continually denounced and criticized NATO, and there is reasonable conjecture that Trump would have taken the United States out of NATO in a second term. Such action would have effectively ended NATO and would have been very helpful to Putin.

Putin also looks a lot older now, and his face is puffy. His health and mortality may have more to do with his urgent need to act now to realize his dream of Russian empire and a subservient Ukraine, while he still has time left to do it.

Biden's inspirational and prudent leadership of the international response to Russian aggression has been strong and effective to this point.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

