Since Nikki Haley is running for president, she has been making statements about President Biden's age. She has opined that he will not live to the end of his second term at age 86. Since I have been in the life insurance business in Tucson for more than 40 years, these kinds of comments catch my attention. According to information published by a major U.S. life insurance company, Mr. Biden's odds of making it until 86 are 79% based on his health being reasonably good but certainly not perfect, which seems to be the case. This life expectancy is premised on hard actuarial data, not pure conjecture like Ms. Haley's. Here is another piece of pure conjecture: The odds of Mr. Biden living through a second term are at least ten times those of Ms. Haley becoming president.