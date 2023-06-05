President Joe Biden maintained that he would not negotiate with the Republican Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt limit. After weeks of trying to get the President to the negotiating table McCarthy claimed a victory when he proudly announced that he got Biden to negotiate, In exchange McCarthy agreed to suspend the debt limit until after 2024 Presidential election removing a major obstacle from the President's path to accomplishing his administration's objectives.
The President's negotiation style not to negotiate is brilliant. The American electorate does not appreciate Biden and what he has accomplished working to make life better for everyone. Granted problems still exist but this administration has plans on how to correct them.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
