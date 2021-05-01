Letter: President Biden's Tax Comments Are Correct

When will the people of this country rise up and demand a fair and balanced tax system?
Did you know that there are three tax systems: One for W-2 wage earner employees; a second that benefits rich individuals; and a third system that benefits corporations and other businesses that pay little or no corporate income taxes.
Who pays zero income taxes? Netflix, Amazon, Honeywell, Chevron, Delta Air, Eli Lilly, GM, Gannett News, Goodyear Tires and Rubber, Halliburton, IBM, Molson Coors, Jet Blue, U.S. Steel, and Whirlpool. They made $79 billion in profits! This could have yielded $16 billion in taxes, but they followed the tax laws that they helped to write and paid nothing at all.
A broken tax system corrupted by political greed hurts all of us. Congress needs to make changes. IRS needs more employees, increased funding, new computers, and new powers to keep up with the U.S. tax world of today.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.