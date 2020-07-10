Letter: president campaign

A few weeks ago an opinion stated "Democrats Can Do Better Than Biden which is really not the correct question. It ought to read Can the Republicans do better than Biden? Given a candidate that is a known racist,misogynist,sexual predator,business fraud, obstructor of justice, a Putin supplicant, a serial liar, and now very possibly a traitor,please tell me that this is the best the G.o.P. can Do! In the Friday Star the headline reads : "Sonora to turn away US tourists at border " which may portend that perhaps given current circumstances one of Trump's campaign promises may well come true.Mexico, in an effort to stop the spread of COVID -19, may be willing to pay for the wall!
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
