Letter: President Donald Trump, no wars and a peace broker
President Trump brokered a historic Middle East peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. There may be more to come. Last February, he brokered a peace deal with the Taliban. Since then there have been NO U.S. troop casualties by them in Afghanistan. Trump brokered a cease fire deal between the Turks and the Kurds in northern Syria. North Korea has not launched a long range ballistic missile over Japan or towards Guam in over a year. They have returned the skeletal remains of American MIAs from the Korean war, including to Tucson. ISIS leader Al-Bagdahdi has been killed and ISIS has been largely annihilated. Iranian terrorist General Solemani, having the blood of hundreds of American troops on his hands, has been killed. The Iranians have not fired on a U.S. Navy ship in the Straits of Hormuz for months. ALL due to the strength of one man, President Donald Trump! Not weak Joe Biden, who was reluctant to go after terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Terrence Williams

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

