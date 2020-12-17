Letter: President-elect Biden

President elect Biden commented in his victory speech that it was time for Americans to come together and heal. I sincerity wish him the best. He needs the wisdom of Solomon and the compromising ability of Henry Clay to accomplish this. Our country has not been this divided since before the civil war.
If one was to study the electoral map, 25 states voted Republican and 25 voted Democrat. As a rule urban areas voted Democrat while the rural areas voted Republican. Most Republicans are conservative and believe in capitalism, law and order, equal opportunities for education and income. They also mostly believe in individual accountability. They also believe in the sovereignty of state and local governments.
MOST democrats are to some scale liberal, the farthest left believe in socialism, defund the police, people who break the law are not criminals but social deviates. They believe in income and educational equality. Many also believe in group accountability (it takes a village). Many also believe that the federal government should take care of everyone.
There are many other opposing beliefs between the democrats and republicans. I firmly believe that the only way this country can survive is to have moderates from both sides meet and try to compromise the differences without giving up on CORE values
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!