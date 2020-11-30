 Skip to main content
Letter: President-elect Joe Biden
Letter: President-elect Joe Biden

Today my heart is full. Almost to the point of weeping. I watched Joe Biden introduce some of the members of his new team and I knew that our country would be in some of the most capable, patriotic hands ever. Each and every one of those who spoke filled my heart with gratitude at their expertise and willingness to speak truth to power, unafraid of either being fired or being at the receiving end of angry tweets from the White House. I am eternally grateful to all 80 million plus Americans who voted to bring decency, pride, compassion and integrity back to the White House, some of whom waited for hours on end to make sure their voices were heard, especially in light of the risks that they faced because of this nation's debilitating and deadly pandemic.

We Americans can finally rest assured that adults are once again back in charge of this country's national interests and security. What a great way to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Hallelujah!

Gladys Lujan

SaddleBrooke

