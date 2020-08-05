Letter: President-Election day delay

Re: “President suggests possibility of Election Day delay”
The president in now floating the ridiculous suggestion that the November 3rd election may be delayed. He has absolutely no authority to do such a thing, but the suggestion adds to his efforts to cast doubt on the election results and to distract us from the report that the US GDP dropped by 32.9% from a year earlier. This is the largest drop on record. It is clear that the Trump administration caused the public health crisis which caused this bad news. It failed to provide national coordination in supplying PPE, testing and social distancing including wearing masks. Trump held rallies in Tulsa and Phoenix where thousands packed in at close quarters without wearing masks. The November election is the means we have to be rid of this fool who wants to be our dictator, and who has betrayed us in so many ways. We must protect and exercise our right to vote in November.
Robert White
Foothills
