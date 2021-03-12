 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: President Joe Biden Delivers
View Comments

Letter: President Joe Biden Delivers

  • Comments

It has been a month and a half, and President Joe Biden has delivered Calm and Normalcy to the United States of America. Thank you President Biden !

February - U.S. Manufacturing Reaches a 3 Year High. Consumer Confidence Rises for the Second Straight Month. United States adds 379 K Jobs in February. Stock Market continues its Gains. Vaccine Delivery surpasses 85 Million Doses ( 17 % of U.S. Population) .

Gone is the Chaos and Turmoil of the previous Administration ( A Failed Experiment ).

DAVID KEATING

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News