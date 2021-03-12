Letter: President Joe Biden Delivers

It has been a month and a half, and President Joe Biden has delivered Calm and Normalcy to the United States of America. Thank you President Biden !
February - U.S. Manufacturing Reaches a 3 Year High. Consumer Confidence Rises for the Second Straight Month. United States adds 379 K Jobs in February. Stock Market continues its Gains. Vaccine Delivery surpasses 85 Million Doses ( 17 % of U.S. Population) .
Gone is the Chaos and Turmoil of the previous Administration ( A Failed Experiment ).
DAVID KEATING
Northeast side
