Letter: President Joe

For all you Biden bashers on both the left and the right -- a few words -- and for those of you on the left, mores the shame on you. President Joe is a good and decent, hard working, God-fearing man who has given most of his life in service to our country. He has a deep well of wisdom, knowledge and insight that he has gleaned through decades of faithful service. Even now when most people his age are enjoying leisure and travel, hobbies and plenty of R&R he continues to serve. I'm not saying he's some perfect plaster saint-- no he's just a man who gets up everyday and labors mightily to make our country better and to make life better for the American people. He doesn't get on the internet just to whip up more frenzied outrage with boorish bombast or see how big a twitter following he can gin up. And I wish to God there were more like him in DC and around the country.