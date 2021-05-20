 Skip to main content
Letter: President Labels
Letter: President Labels

I'm reading a book about Lady Bird Johnson. When President Johnson proposed the Social Security Amendment giving people like me Medicare, Barry Goldwater called him a Communist.

Now that President Biden is proposing the Infrastructure Act, Mitch McConnell is calling him a Socialist.

I really like Medicare and bet others my age do as well. I also think most people want to have safe bridges and decent highways and clean drinking water.

It's just the Rich People and Big Businesses don't want to pay their fair share of taxes to do the right thing by Americans. That's really who the GOP supports.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

