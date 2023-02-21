President Biden’s State of the Union address was full of lies and

mistruths. For example:

“Take-home pay has gone up.”

Real wages have fallen every month for nearly two years.

“We have created a record 12 million new jobs.”

Biden tries to count the jobs post-pandemic as “new” jobs, but

these positions were merely abandoned .

“I have presided over the largest deficit reduction in American history.”

In reality, Biden increased the deficit by $4.2 trillion

“Two years ago, our economy was reeling.”

The economy expanding by 11 percent in Trump’s last six months .

“Oil companies have invested too little of their profits.”

Biden has issued the fewest drilling permits since World War II.

“Now, thanks to all we’ve done, we’re exporting American products.”

The country hit a record trade deficit of almost $1 trillion last year.

“The wealthy don’t “pay their fair share.”

The top 1 percent of highest-earning Americans pay nearly 50 percent of the nation’s income taxes .

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side