Letter: President Plays Al Pacino in "The Irishman"

Commenting on his supporters, Donald Trump has said that he could get away with shooting someone in broad day light in New York City. He just assassinated a leader of Iran on an American airport in Bagdad, Iraq. Ironically, Israel which has a long standing public policy of assassination to threats to the State, never acted on Trump's target in over thirty years of conflict in the region. Then again they avoid theatrics, and anticipate secondary, and tertiary consequences.

John Corbett

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

