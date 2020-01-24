Letter: President Roosevelt in World War II

Re: the Jan. 17 letter "Trump would have acted quicker on Hitler.'
About two years before Pearl Harbor occurred in December 1941, the US Army was smaller than the army of Portugal. After World War I and the Great Depression, there was minuscule support in the US for Roosevelt's efforts to build up the armed forces or to aid Britain. The law to draft men to increase the armed forces was barely renewed four months before Pearl Harbor by one vote in the House of Representatives.
Based on the way Trump kisses up to dictators like Russia's Putin, it seems more likely that he would have joined the anti-war America First Committee in opposing entry into war and helping Britain in favor of appeasing Hitler instead.
Roosevelt had his faults and foibles, but he was an effective leader and a great American. It is sad that many Americans know little about history and even distort it for a dubious agenda.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
