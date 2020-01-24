Letter: President Roosevelt in World War II
View Comments

Letter: President Roosevelt in World War II

Re: the Jan. 17 letter "Trump would have acted quicker on Hitler.'

About two years before Pearl Harbor occurred in December 1941, the US Army was smaller than the army of Portugal. After World War I and the Great Depression, there was minuscule support in the US for Roosevelt's efforts to build up the armed forces or to aid Britain. The law to draft men to increase the armed forces was barely renewed four months before Pearl Harbor by one vote in the House of Representatives.

Based on the way Trump kisses up to dictators like Russia's Putin, it seems more likely that he would have joined the anti-war America First Committee in opposing entry into war and helping Britain in favor of appeasing Hitler instead.

Roosevelt had his faults and foibles, but he was an effective leader and a great American. It is sad that many Americans know little about history and even distort it for a dubious agenda.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Senator McSally

Shame on Sen. Martha McSally for attacking a well respected member of the press for doing his job. It shows how far she will go to tow the par…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News