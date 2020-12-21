 Skip to main content
Letter: President Thomas Jefferson: Trump and his GOP Supporters.
Letter: President Thomas Jefferson: Trump and his GOP Supporters.

(AP: 12/14/20): "....Trump........is clinging to his false claims that he won the election......undermining Biden’s presidency even before it begins. “No, I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly,” Trump said in a Fox News interview that was taped Saturday......"

Trump and his GOP supports have alleged that our Electoral process was "rigged" for the election of Biden....without ANY evidence...baseless assertions that have been completely rejected by State Courts, Federal Courts and the US Supreme Court!!

WHY?? To destroy our Constitutional Representative Democracy so that he/GOP supporters can retain their power/privileged positions.

It would seem that President Thomas Jefferson had individuals occupying  positions in government, like Trump/GOP Supporters when he suggested the following:

"....The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is it's natural manure...." ( Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith, Paris, 13 Nov. 1787)

Francis Saitta

Downtown

