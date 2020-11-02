 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump- "You're Fired!"
Letter: President Trump- "You're Fired!"

You had your opportunity to prove yourself to the American people as a leader, a voice of truth and protect us from foreign enemies, seen or unseen. But you have failed in many categories. Sure, you had to endure the scrutiny from the other side of the aisle about your dealing with Russian election interference and justify your relationship with several people who are now in prison or who have been found guilty of improper conduct. You fought through an Impeachment trail. You worked through all your infidelities and cheating and lying and tax evasion. But that is not enough Mr. Trump. It's time for you to step away from the office and maybe it's the right time for you and your entire family to leave this country all together. Time to leave. YOU'RE FIRED!

Bill Baker

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

