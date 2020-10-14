Letter: President Trump and Covid19

Covid19 began in China and then it spread throughout the world. On January 31, with only a handful of reported cases in America, President Trump banned travel from China and did a quarantine. Joe Biden opposed it. The same day Trump declared a Public Health Emergency and established the White House Covid19 Task Force. As of February 28, there were 64 confirmed cases in America. The CDC's Covid initial testing kits had problems. Nancy Pelosi was encouraging people to come to SF's China Town. On March 13, Trump declared a National Emergency. He then shuttered the economy for almost two months on "experts" projections of millions dead. He implemented the Defense Production Act to have private industry manufacture thousands of ventilators and millions of PPEs. He got trillions in Covid relief to small businesses and individuals, pressured insurers to waive co-payments, accelerated therapeutics, implemented historic Warp Speed, and over 124,527,000 tests already done. We have states' rights under the constitution and states determine their own Covid19 measures!
Paula Martin
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
