Letter: President Trump and the Pandemic

President Trump failed our nation with his fantasy that the coronavirus was a hoax. His mismanagement continues with his failure to do more to provide brave medical workers with protective equipment. Trump declined responsibility and said he was not a "shipping clerk"; however, a president should serve the nation and his front line troops in whatever capacity needed.
Instead of helping to obtain testing equipment, Trump undercuts his own policy for restarting the economy by taking cheap shots at state governors with his "Liberate" tweets. Our nation needs the leadership based on facts, science and reality shown by many state governors.
Television news recently showed stacked coffins piled into mass graves in New York City. Mass graves in the twenty-first century as in the long ago Dark Ages! These beloved dead cry out to us to remember them by holding Trump and his administration accountable for malfeasance and dereliction of duty. Remember in November.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
