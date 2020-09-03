 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump as Commander-in-Chief
Trump failed in responding to crises.

Hurricanes devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. To date Puerto-Rican Americans suffer from his inaction. Thousands of Covid-19 deaths could’ve been saved if swift action based on medical advice was taken. Instead Trump denied, lied, deflected. He made mask-wearing a political statement. Many refuse to wear masks taking their marching orders from the man who declared the pandemic a war. Trump never coordinated national responses to COVID-19. He threw it on governors. Some leader! Today 177,000 died; more than any American war. This war-time president failed as commander-in-chief.

He cannot understand our economy isn’t going to recover until COVID-19 is controlled. Instead of marshaling billions into research, he left it to private researchers to compete for solutions.

Racial divide is another crisis where Trump’s failed. He’s flamed tensions with words and by supporting various groups not deflating tensions by advocating empathy and urging national unity.

George Francuski

East side

