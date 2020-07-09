Letter: President Trump gave terrific inspiring 4th of July speech

On July 3, President Trump went to Mt. Rushmore, South Dakota, to celebrate our nation's fought for independence from Great Britain. It was a spectacular event with the sculptured faces of Presidents Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson, and Roosevelt, lit up on the mountain. The stage background was draped with American flags flapping in the breezes. Trump gave the best and most important speech of his Presidency, reciting amazing individual achievements of the four Presidents that created, founded and expanded America. I doubt if many young people watching were ever taught it in schools. Trump recited the historical accomplishments of many people, including African Americans, that have made America great. He railed against leftist extremism, de-funding the police, tearing down our history, the left's corrupting education and news rooms. It was an amazing live speech full of stamina for Trump with no slurring of words, no mumbling, and he remembered what state he was in. The Democrat news media panned it as being "divisive" an obscured observation influenced by their leftist bias.
Ben Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!