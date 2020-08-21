Letter: President Trump is getting the job done

So I would like to interject my opinion on the Far Left Party of the DNC. With Joe Biden we can kiss goodbye all the privileges we have as a Nation and freedom to achieve all the things we work hard for as citizens of America. We will lose our right to have our own medical coverage, our children cannot go to school that would be perfect for their education, less taxes. For our Nation we will not be fuel independent any longer with Biden. We will lose our farms, our manufacturing all here in the USA. And forget Law & Order as they plan to defund our Police Department so we can expect more lawlessness. So if there is an emergency in your home, you will have to wait for a social worker to come to your house and arrest a thief who tried to back into your home, if you still have it after Antifa plans to take your house. All the good our President has done, goes unappreciated!
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
