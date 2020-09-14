Letter: President Trump is getting the job done

If what you want is a better America, vote for Trump 2020 for the Best is Yet to Come! More jobs, better recovery on our economy, vaccine for the Covid19, Law and Order instead of lawlessness caused by the Democratic Mayors & Governors who don't give a hoot about their cities being disseminated by paid rioters. President Trump is willing to help them, all they had to do was to ask for assistance but they were too proud to ask for help. So people are moving out of these cities in the thousands which will causes loss of tax payers and businesses. We will lose our energy independence and so much more. Save your cities. You need to vote for the man who has and will Keep America Great.
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
