Letter: President Trump is No Leader
Re: the June 7 article "Breaking down Trump's game plan for coronavirus."

I agree with the steps for problem solving outline by Mr. McConnel. However, his examples of Trump’s actions for combating the coronavirus are wrong.

1. Stop the bleeding: the president minimized the severity by calling it “just the flu” and wasting precious time. 2. Define success: He pushed the problem down to the governors who defined flattening the curve as critical. 3. Consult the experts: Trump consistently ignored his own experts (specifically Dr. Fauci who would have been fired if not for his popularity). 4. Enact corrective actions: Trump continued to hype ineffective “cures” such as hydroxychloroquine even with the known serious side effects.

I would like to think that these events are not lost on those who follow the President's real actions. His penchant for "self aggrandizing spin" is well documented. Remember these failures in November.

Brian OCain

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

