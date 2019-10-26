I was just reading about President Trump's lawyers arguing in court in New York that President Trump literally could stand in Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and the courts could not even investigate him because he is our President. I am not sure what country they think they live in, but I sincerely hope they are not really talking about the USA.
I am pretty sure we fought a war against England about things like the divine rights of kings. The whole point of our Constitution would seem to be that EVERYONE is equal under the law. I don't remember the beginning of the Constitution reading "We The People (and the imperial president, if he consents)".
No person in the USA is or should be above the law. If there is someone above the law, this country is seriously broken.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.