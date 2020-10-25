Letter: President Trump May Not Accept Election Results

President Trump is desperate to stay in power and threatens not to accept election results. The presidency is his stay out of jail card where he can commit any crime and avoid accountability for abuse of power and corruption.
If "law and order" Trump seems to losing the election, he may incite armed and dangerous, unregulated, so-called militias to "liberate" ballots or worse and threaten the actual rule of law. He may also mobilize militarized federal agents that cleared Lafayette Square for his photo op, and which was possibly a rehearsal to use paramilitary force to dominate and crush dissenting Americans.
We citizens who want to remain a democracy may have to follow the example of the brave people of Belarus, who oppose their ruthless dictator.
As Timothy Snyder says in his book, On Tyranny: "Be as courageous as you can. If none of us is prepared to die for freedom, then all of us will die under tyranny."
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
