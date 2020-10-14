 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump now waring a mask.
Letter: President Trump now waring a mask.

I don’t understand that everybody at the White House are now wearing masked just because Trump and some of his minions are now infected with Covid. Isn’t this kind of a cope out? I have read that waring a mask is a violation of their 1st amendment rights. I also read that waring a mask is for sissies. I don’t understand. Are they all sissies now that they are giving up their rights? Will some one please explained this to me?

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

