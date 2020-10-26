Letter: President Trump questionable activities

Let's assess President Trump's most recent questionable actions. He held a "Super spreader" Rose Garden event that led to the infection of some two dozen people linked to the White House including himself. Has he expressed any concern for any of them which includes his wife? He then spent three days in Walter Reed where he has claimed that he was near death, but somehow was able to make videos and have his Secret Service drive him to wave to supporters outside the hospital two days after admission. He then returned to the White House claiming to be cured and feeling better than he has in 20 years and wants to get back to work. Of course his work allowed him to find two hours on the air live with Rush Limbaugh on Friday and inviting 2,000 supporters to the White House for a Saturday rally. All this with no mention of whether he has tested negative.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
