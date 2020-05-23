Letter: President Trump: Resign for the good of the GOP

Before Donald Trump ever came down that escalator, I had the opportunity to sit down at a local brew-pub with our now Senator, Martha McSally. As a one-time Republican candidate for Congress (in Indiana), I was impressed, and have been a supporter ever since. Arizona could not do better, not to dump on her opponent, just to state a strong, justified opinion.
Any Republican running for office, however, has to carry on her or his back the increasing burden of a President who takes two steps back for every step forward and there have indeed been some that he makes. Most GOP voters support him despite his offensive behavior and questionable competence, but other voters do not. Polls now show the depressingly faltering Joe Biden would easily win Arizona.
Neither the US nor Republicans should have to put up with this choice. Let the President declare victory and choose not to run for re-election, or we shall have the worst possible result: an all Democrat federal government.
John Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
