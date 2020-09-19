 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump Self Proclaimed Cheerleader
Letter: President Trump Self Proclaimed Cheerleader

President Trump is a cheerleader for himself and his agenda. What America was in need of (in February 2020) was a quarterback and not a cheerleader. He is now in the two minute warning of his presidency. If he can score a touchdown in this final drive, by uniting the fractured country, dealing with the Covid-19(and health care in general) and quash election interference by foreign powers, he may not get benched.

Roger Rinehart

West side

