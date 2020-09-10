 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trump Speaks Truthfully
Letter: President Trump Speaks Truthfully

While researching the Social Security deferral, I saw a video posted by ABC on 8/20/20. In it, President Trump responds to question about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision regarding the subpoena of his income tax filings. President Trump said, "But this is just a continuation of the most hideous witch hunt in the history of our country. ...the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country." Yes, indeed, they are hunting the most hideous and disgusting witch in the history of our country. Will (Blunders) Never Cease?

James Abels

Midtown

