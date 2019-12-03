It is depressing and frightening that the Republican Party and millions of Americans continue to support President Trump.

Republican Representatives and Senators are willing to lie and distort in defense of a president who lies

routinely and is gratuitously cruel.

American citizens support him because they are uninformed or are comfortable with his behavior and values.

That all this is happening in a nation based on Judeo-Christian values is beyond my understanding.

Democrats of all persuasions, conservative, liberal, and progressive, must unite behind a candidate who will defeat Trump in 2020.

We must acknowledge our democracy is at risk.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

