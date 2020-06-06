Letter: President Trump

Given President Trump's continuing behaviors of ignoring his own scientists and experienced advisors, I doubt history will be very kind to our 45th President. It is clear he totally lacks an understanding of a democratic government with its "Checks and Balances." He ignores the laws of the land with a peculiar brand of sarcasm. He then abuses, sneers and mocks the "Bill of Rights" or those whose job it is to defend them. In his mind all governmental powers rest in him. The descendants of President Warren G. Harding must be breathing easier. I suspect in a very short time after President Trump leaves office, he will replace President Harding as if not the worst then one of the worst President in our history...a title he will have richly deserved. Who knows? In his mind he may find that an achievement. To him, aren't lies and negative press as good as the truth?
Marion Weber
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
