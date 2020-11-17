Letter: President Trump

President Trump knew in January that the covid virus had the potential to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans and our brothers and sisters from other countries. He did nothing but instead excused his neglect by claiming that he did not want to cause a panic. By continuing to disregard the scientific evidence and deriding the countries most respected experts he dismisses the agony and death he has caused. And Mitch McConnel and his cronies are complicit in the deaths by continuing to advocate for for Trump. . This is reminiscent of Pontius Pilate and the religious leaders who insisted that Jesus be put to death. The first words Jesus spoke from the cross were, "Father forgive them for they know not what they do". Although I believe in those words I cannot bring myself to forgive. .
robert murray
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
