Letter: President Trump
Editor - the current president of the United States recently said, when asked if there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Biden wins - "we will have to see what happens." He doubled down on that outrageous response with - "Get rid of ballots, we'll have a very peaceful transfer. There won't be a transfer, frankly, we'll have a continuation." Given just those two statements (and not the plethora of lies and incendiary remarks previous to them), I cannot even imagine how one single individual of voting age who is a citizen of this Republic and cherishes the democratic principles upon which it was established could vote for him. Mr. Flake and Mr. Kolbe - two conservatives - have shown us the light. They give us hope that the man who would be king will be dethroned - peacefully in November.

Gavin Kayner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

