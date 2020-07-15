Letter: President Trump
View Comments

Letter: President Trump

When asking Trump supporters what it is they like about the President , they generally respond:"He is a strong leader." His own words document that he lies often and on any subject. When disagreed with, he attacks and demeans those people viciously. His is remarkably indifferent to other peoples' suffering. After all COVID-19 is "just a bad flu." These ingrained traits are a spot on description of a socially, maladjusted bully. We, in Arizona are constantly reminded of his disdain for people of color not only in his words but in his destructive governmental policies...think border wall and immigration camps. His sole interest and enthusiasm seem to be things that directly benefit him, his family or his electoral prospects. I can only ask those continuing Trump supporters: "What do they find "strong" about any of that?" Those planning to vote for him in November might do well to spend less time defending him and his outrageous behaviors and more time examining their own moral compass.

marion weber

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2 migrant men found dead near Yuma
Local news

2 migrant men found dead near Yuma

  • Updated

The Border Patrol says agents arrested a 50-year-old Mexican man on Sunday morning. The man told them two others from his group had been left behind by the smuggler.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News