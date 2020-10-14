Letter: President Trump

Does history repeat itself? In the 1930's Germans wanted change. A charismatic person came along and enchanted them. He was elected. Gradually he took more and more power. He scapegoated a group of people, whipping up his followers to hate the identified “others.” We know how that ended.
I see similarities happening here. A charismatic leader promises change, while taking more and more power to himself, and whipping up fear of “others.” How will our story end?
It is said a frog in a pot of warm water, heating up, will not jump out until too late, and it’s cooked. Our pot is coming to a boil. Will we hop out in time?
Perry Woods
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!