Letter: President Trump's Leadership

The world leaders who have led successful battles against the coronavirus have provided empathy, spoken truth, united federal, state, and community governments, and encouraged scientists and doctors to chart the course of battle. Trump was and remains incapable of doing likewise.
The CDC and Trump's advisors anticipate that, in June, America will experience 3,000 deaths and 200,000 cases daily. Despite these predictions, Trump continues to encourage governors to open up.
During the past four months he has lied to us, failed to present a nation-wide testing program, and did not provide the materials and equipment needed by doctors and nurses to save lives. His present focus is on the coming election. Getting reelected has priority over the survival of Americans.
He must be legally removed from office. Under his control, we are headed for disaster.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
