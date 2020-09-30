 Skip to main content
Letter: President Trumps tax returns
Democrats have been salivating over getting their hands on the president's tax returns. Now they have them and what have they found? According to the ADS front page story, the president only paid $750 last year on his tax return. There is no mention of the $70 MILLION dollars he paid previously.

This story is FAKE NEWS! You've printed only 1/2 the story. If you want to report news - report ALL the news.

Why does a reader have to write in to correct your stories??

1/2 of the country has voted for President Trump. You owe the truth to the other half of your readers.

Debra Berthelot

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

