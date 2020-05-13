Letter: President Trump's Warriors

During President Trump's recent visit to an Arizona mask factory he urged Americans to be warriors. Being a warrior means having the willingness to lay down your life for the cause. Its ironic that during the Vietnam war Donald Trump, with his five deferments, was willing to lay down the lives of those who went in his place. Now this cowardly, bone spurs man calls himself a war president.
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
