Letter: President Trump's Warriors
View Comments

Letter: President Trump's Warriors

During President Trump's recent visit to an Arizona mask factory he urged Americans to be warriors. Being a warrior means having the willingness to lay down your life for the cause. Its ironic that during the Vietnam war Donald Trump, with his five deferments, was willing to lay down the lives of those who went in his place. Now this cowardly, bone spurs man calls himself a war president.

Helen Murphy

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News