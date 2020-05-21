Letter: President visits with Native Americans
View Comments

Letter: President visits with Native Americans

Well the snake oil salesman is at it again. He rolled his wagon into a Town Hall meeting in Phoenix with two local tribal leaders. He brought along two of his local sales reps, Gov. Ducy and Senator McSally.

Sitting behind a stack of boxes filled with 1000 rapid-result Abbott test kits, his gift to the tribes, he proclaimed, "We are improving the lives of Native American families and tribes more than any other administration has ever done by far." Any similarity to Puerto Rico when he was tossing out paper towels to the locals.

Just remember I am the one doing all of this just for you when November rolls around. Yes, Mr President they do get to vote.

Darryl Dobras

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

Daily, the face of Mark Kelly adorns our television screen with the call for low-cost pharmaceuticals. We are at war fighting a world-wide pan…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: As November and the election draw near, so do more and more letters comparing the pros and cons of the two candidates. Their similarities and differences are the focus of today's Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News