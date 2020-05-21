Letter: President visits with Native Americans

Well the snake oil salesman is at it again. He rolled his wagon into a Town Hall meeting in Phoenix with two local tribal leaders. He brought along two of his local sales reps, Gov. Ducy and Senator McSally.
Sitting behind a stack of boxes filled with 1000 rapid-result Abbott test kits, his gift to the tribes, he proclaimed, "We are improving the lives of Native American families and tribes more than any other administration has ever done by far." Any similarity to Puerto Rico when he was tossing out paper towels to the locals.
Just remember I am the one doing all of this just for you when November rolls around. Yes, Mr President they do get to vote.
Darryl Dobras
Midtown
