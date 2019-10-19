If President Trump is conducting foreign policy to benefit himself and his personal allies (in particular to aid in his own reelection) that would endanger national security, undermine free and fair elections, and give the president unlimited power to create foreign policy without congressional oversight. When our founding fathers created the impeachment clause of the constitution, they were particularly concerned about a future president abusing the vast power of his office. Allowing a foreign government (be they friend or foe) to interfere in any way in our electoral system, or permitting a president's personal attorney to broker foreign policy for the benefit of the president and his personal allies, both fall under the domain of presidential abuse of power and warrant an impeachment inquiry.
Linda Stanley
East side
