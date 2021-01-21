Letter: Presidental Pardons

It has been reported that a number of those arrested for the despicable insurrection at the Nation's Capitol on January 6th have argued to be pardoned by President Trump since he "Invited" them to Washington to support his claim of a fraudulent election. However, the Constitution Article II Section 2 clearly states "he (the president) shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." This should make any attempt at any further pardons for anyone by President Trump while currently under impeachment null and void. A further interpretation of the Constitution could be undertaken to determine if Trump's previous pardons might be overturned due to his previous impeachment. If so, it would also impact President Clinton;s pardons after his impeachment.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.