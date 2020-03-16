Letter: Presidential Campain for Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is the best presidential candidate who has made foreign policy the cornerstone of her campaign. Through diplomacy, she will end our costly, and unnecessary wars and
reallocate those resources towards healthcare and education for our country.
Major/Congresswoman Gabbard offers extensive foreign policy experience. She has served in
the Army National Guard for almost 17 years, including two active duty tours in the Middle East.
She is serving her fourth consecutive term in Congress where she has served on the Foreign
Affairs and Homeland Security Committees, and currently serves on the Financial Services and
Armed Services Committees and the House Intelligence Emerging Threats and Capabilities
Subcommittee. She is against initiating military action without the constitutionally-required congressional consent. She has met with foreign leaders in the pursuit of peace, and stood with the American Indians to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through Sioux tribal lands.
Patrick Novak
Northwest side
