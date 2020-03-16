Letter: Presidential Campain for Tulsi Gabbard
Letter: Presidential Campain for Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard is the best presidential candidate who has made foreign policy the cornerstone of her campaign. Through diplomacy, she will end our costly, and unnecessary wars and

reallocate those resources towards healthcare and education for our country.

Major/Congresswoman Gabbard offers extensive foreign policy experience. She has served in

the Army National Guard for almost 17 years, including two active duty tours in the Middle East.

She is serving her fourth consecutive term in Congress where she has served on the Foreign

Affairs and Homeland Security Committees, and currently serves on the Financial Services and

Armed Services Committees and the House Intelligence Emerging Threats and Capabilities

Subcommittee. She is against initiating military action without the constitutionally-required congressional consent. She has met with foreign leaders in the pursuit of peace, and stood with the American Indians to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through Sioux tribal lands.

Patrick Novak

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

