Letter: Presidential Candidates

I am writing in order to comment on the comparison of President Trump who is up for re-election and Joe Biden, Jr.
The incumbent President Trump has MAGA and is KAG. He has used a savvy quality, determination, dedication, and intelligence to further chart a path of success for our country. He has a New York ‘tough guy’ swagger. He has been successful in ‘draining the swamp.’ . .
His opponent Joe Biden, Jr., is wishy-washy, riding both sides of the fence, and appealing to any fan base ( , any ethnic group), in order to pitch his and his party’s Left-wing, socialistic (radical) agenda. He has been in Washington, D.C., an integral part of the ‘swamp’ for 46 years.. f ’,
Hidden Republicans, unsure Independents, and unsure Democrats consider carefully
President Trump is the only one who can turn things around.
Kevin Floyd, Trump campaign volunteer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
