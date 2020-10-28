 Skip to main content
Letter: Presidential Candidates
I am writing in order to comment on the comparison of President Trump who is up for re-election and Joe Biden, Jr.

The incumbent President Trump has MAGA and is KAG. He has used a savvy quality, determination, dedication, and intelligence to further chart a path of success for our country. He has a New York ‘tough guy’ swagger. He has been successful in ‘draining the swamp.’ . .

His opponent Joe Biden, Jr., is wishy-washy, riding both sides of the fence, and appealing to any fan base ( , any ethnic group), in order to pitch his and his party’s Left-wing, socialistic (radical) agenda. He has been in Washington, D.C., an integral part of the ‘swamp’ for 46 years.. f ’,

Hidden Republicans, unsure Independents, and unsure Democrats consider carefully

President Trump is the only one who can turn things around.

Kevin Floyd, Trump campaign volunteer

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

