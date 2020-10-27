Letter: Presidential Character

Who is the real Donald Trump? He claims to be a successful businessman, a Christian, and a patriot, but let’s examine him closer. His tan and hair are fake. His university was fake. His charitable foundation, fake. His respect for Gold Star Families and our military, fake. His empathy towards virus victims and their families, fake. His success in business, likely fake. His understanding of science, fake. His yet to be revealed health plan, fake. His support of people of color, obviously fake. His infrastructure plan that was to create thousands of jobs, fake. His ability to handle a crises like a pandemic, fake. So why do so many have a difficult time discerning this man’s true character?
Ed Espinoza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
