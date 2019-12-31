Letter: Presidential comparison
It is incredible to see the very real comparison between two presidents (Johnson and Trump) both of whom have been impeached. Andrew Johnson used the unchecked power power of executive orders to by pass Congress, promoted white supremacy openly, opposed civil rights called reconstruction unnecessary and pardoned southern rebel leaders. Donald Trump has used executive orders to serve his purposes, failed to confront white supremacists (Charlottesville), opposed the civil rights of legal immigrants, called the Iran nuclear deal unnecessary and has used the power of the presidential pardon recklessly. In addition, both spoke out irrationally and openly despite the efforts of close associates to use caution. The parallels are quite bizarre: Johnson avoided removal by one vote, but it remains to be seen how close Trump comes to same.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

