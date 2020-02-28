Letter: Presidential debate guidelines for Dems

The upcoming presidential debates will be about character asassination and "mine, (using the term holistically), is bigger and better than yours". Find a way to mention policies while demeaning and degrading the opponent because that's all he's got so you might as well make it an even playing field. Forget past debates folks, we've gone through the looking glass and we must fight fire with fire, always keeping in mind the end game- -winning. Put your fangs in pally and prepare for ugliness.
Debbie Smith
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.