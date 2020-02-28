Letter: Presidential debate guidelines for Dems
View Comments

Letter: Presidential debate guidelines for Dems

The upcoming presidential debates will be about character asassination and "mine, (using the term holistically), is bigger and better than yours". Find a way to mention policies while demeaning and degrading the opponent because that's all he's got so you might as well make it an even playing field. Forget past debates folks, we've gone through the looking glass and we must fight fire with fire, always keeping in mind the end game- -winning. Put your fangs in pally and prepare for ugliness.

Debbie Smith

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News