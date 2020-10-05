Letter: Presidential debate

Dear Editor,
Mr. Trump threw out a carefully manicured barb during the debate that tells quite a story. The President accused Mr. Biden of being a do-nothing politician. His exact words were, “I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years.”
This may be true, but in a bad way.
Mr. Trump wakes up in the morning and after a few sips of coffee announces to his wife and the world that he will be issuing a new Presidential decree.
Enacting laws is the job of the Congress, where more than 400 ladies and gentlemen have to debate and vote on them. Mr. Trump has taken over their job on his own initiative. Mr. Biden was in the Congress and in the Vice Presidency, so he had no ability to do anything single-handedly during those 47 years.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
